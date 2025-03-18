Amundi Purchases 12,451 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Amundi raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9,223.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.10. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.81 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

