Amundi Purchases 7,922 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Amundi boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 193.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $54,499,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.77 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day moving average of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

