Amundi Purchases New Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.