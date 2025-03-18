Amundi Raises Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

