Amundi Reduces Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Amundi reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,962 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 166.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,765,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 138,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,789,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,566.80. The trade was a 21.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $250,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,797,494 shares of company stock valued at $315,156,588 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Chewy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.