Amundi Sells 58,884 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,884 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Flywire by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flywire

Flywire Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.