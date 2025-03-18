Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $605.19 million, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

