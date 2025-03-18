Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 27.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after buying an additional 272,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2,909.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 273,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 264,594 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

