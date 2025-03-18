Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,103.06. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 37.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

