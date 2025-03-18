Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 31.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,708,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.