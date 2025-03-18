Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Stantec were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

STN stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

