Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,907,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,506,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,471,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,720,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 91,376 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.