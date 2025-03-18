Atria Investments Inc Buys 341 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in ON were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

