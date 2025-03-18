Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2,814.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $2,918,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

About Vontier



Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

