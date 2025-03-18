Atria Investments Inc Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 45.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $378,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 95,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,438.58. The trade was a 9.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,588. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

