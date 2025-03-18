Atria Investments Inc Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,447,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,179,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OWL opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

