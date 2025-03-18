Atria Investments Inc Increases Holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLHY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

