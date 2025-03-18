Atria Investments Inc Invests $267,000 in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.94. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.11 and a 12 month high of $171.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Benchmark raised their target price on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

