Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCY. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCY stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

