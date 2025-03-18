Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,252 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 75.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

