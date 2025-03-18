Atria Investments Inc Purchases 445 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,807 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $157,103.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $966,323.72. This represents a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

