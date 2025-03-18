Atria Investments Inc Purchases 581 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 113,505 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

