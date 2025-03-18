Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,562 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFH opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,376.37. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

