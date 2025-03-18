Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,620 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after buying an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,189,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 66,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HAS opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

