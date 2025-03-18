Atria Investments Inc Sells 281 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

View Our Latest Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.