Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,132,175.84. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $8,651,740 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

