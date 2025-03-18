Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 190,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 52.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 330,815 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,097.1% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 333,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 436,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 193,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 344,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $404.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.75.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

