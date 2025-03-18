Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 185.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,654 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 108,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $48,086.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,680.90. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

