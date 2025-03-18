Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,652 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 127,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

JPM stock opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.16 and its 200 day moving average is $239.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.