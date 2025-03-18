Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

