ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 470.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after buying an additional 1,232,500 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,628 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,075,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 103.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 723,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 368,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ChampionX by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 212,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.