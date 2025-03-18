Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.32 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,044 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,377 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Peabody Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

