Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,264,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $26,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTM opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

