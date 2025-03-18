Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,673 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $26,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth $65,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

