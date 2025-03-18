Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 443,506 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,495,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 443,506 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 6.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,215,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

