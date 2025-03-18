Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

