Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth $608,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 7.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,860. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.3 %

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $460.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

