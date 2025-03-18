Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DJT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group
In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Trump Media & Technology Group Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.