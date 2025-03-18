Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DJT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Further Reading

