Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.97. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $28.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

