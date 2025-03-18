Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 5,291.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,665.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

