Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,220,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478,706 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 761,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.



Several brokerages recently commented on AUTL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.



AUTL stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $484.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.63.



Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

