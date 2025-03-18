Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $68,000 Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 18.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,676.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $70,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,585.80. This represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,929 shares of company stock worth $672,389 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

