Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $82,000 Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $97.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.