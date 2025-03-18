Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $118,000 in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Cat by 44.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $495.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Michael Matus sold 112,686 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,036,711.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 973,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,547.60. This trade represents a 10.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,188,312.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 558,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,913. The trade was a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock worth $21,099,751. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

