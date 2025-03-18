Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PROG by 162.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PROG by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PROG by 2,762.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

PROG Increases Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

