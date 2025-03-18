Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SARO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $1,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $7,935,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of SARO opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37.

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SARO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

