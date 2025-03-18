Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BASE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Couchbase by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Maytree Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Couchbase by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BASE opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

