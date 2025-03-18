Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after buying an additional 395,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $135,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanofi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 664,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.0 %

SNY opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

