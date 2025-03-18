Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities cut Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $31.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

