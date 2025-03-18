Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Upstart by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $948,793.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,182. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

